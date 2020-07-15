281 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities

Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet. The Cherry flooring continues into the open concept living/dining room. The open kitchen with pantry, eat-in nook, and island has plenty of counter space! Off the kitchen is a deck for relaxing with your coffee or tea. Laundry room with built-in cabinets, newer washer and dryer and guest bath finish the main floor. Upstairs is the owner’s suite featuring a private bath and a ten foot walk-in closet! The second and third bedrooms and another full bath complete the upstairs living area. Refrigerator, Microwave, washer and dryer included. The garage has ample room for storage, with an insulated ceiling and a natural gas heater. Updates include 2017 Mohawk pet and stain resistant carpeting on steps, Pergo flooring in hallway, ClosetMaid wire shelving in all closets, new insulated garage door, Genie garage door opener with remote and keyless entry, 2019 Washer and Dryer. Minutes from I-77 and extremely close to Montrose shopping centers and restaurants. Owner pays monthly HOA ($170) to cover snow removal/lawn maintenance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, trash). Call today for your private showing.