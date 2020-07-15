All apartments in Summit County
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

281 Woodhaven Drive

281 Woodhaven Drive · (972) 415-9394
Location

281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH 44321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 281 · Avail. now

$1,749

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2057 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet. The Cherry flooring continues into the open concept living/dining room. The open kitchen with pantry, eat-in nook, and island has plenty of counter space! Off the kitchen is a deck for relaxing with your coffee or tea. Laundry room with built-in cabinets, newer washer and dryer and guest bath finish the main floor. Upstairs is the owner’s suite featuring a private bath and a ten foot walk-in closet! The second and third bedrooms and another full bath complete the upstairs living area. Refrigerator, Microwave, washer and dryer included. The garage has ample room for storage, with an insulated ceiling and a natural gas heater. Updates include 2017 Mohawk pet and stain resistant carpeting on steps, Pergo flooring in hallway, ClosetMaid wire shelving in all closets, new insulated garage door, Genie garage door opener with remote and keyless entry, 2019 Washer and Dryer. Minutes from I-77 and extremely close to Montrose shopping centers and restaurants. Owner pays monthly HOA ($170) to cover snow removal/lawn maintenance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, trash). Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
281 Woodhaven Drive has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 281 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
281 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Woodhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 281 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 281 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 281 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 Woodhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 281 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 281 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 281 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Woodhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
