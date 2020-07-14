All apartments in Canal Winchester
Redwood Canal Winchester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Redwood Canal Winchester

8351 Dove Pkwy · (720) 605-3088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $750 off at move-in!*
Location

8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Meadowood-1

$1,498

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Canal Winchester.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Redwood® Canal Winchester is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Canal Winchester have any available units?
Redwood Canal Winchester offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,498. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Canal Winchester have?
Some of Redwood Canal Winchester's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Canal Winchester currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Canal Winchester is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $750 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Canal Winchester pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Canal Winchester is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Canal Winchester offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Canal Winchester offers parking.
Does Redwood Canal Winchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Canal Winchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Canal Winchester have a pool?
No, Redwood Canal Winchester does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Canal Winchester have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Canal Winchester has accessible units.
Does Redwood Canal Winchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Canal Winchester has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Canal Winchester have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Canal Winchester has units with air conditioning.
