Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes

Lease Length: 9, 12, 18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity Fee: $15/month; Refuse Removal: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: First Pet: $375, Second Pet: $525/month
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet Welcome Upon Approval, Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached or Detached Garage with each unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.