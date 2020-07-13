All apartments in Northfield
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes

6636 Deerfield Dr · (330) 359-1439
Location

6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH 44067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-0301 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 09-0912 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 19-1911 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-2208 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 22-2212 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 23-2306 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME

Nestled perfectly in Sagamore Hills, Ohio you'll find superior townhome living at Williamsburg Townhomes. Strategically establish near Interstates 71, 77, 80, 271, and 480 our prime location is easily accessible from anywhere in the state. We are also just a short drive away from fine dining, superb shopping, and exciting entertainment. Parents will be thrilled to learn we are zoned for the prestigious Nordonia Hills City School District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity Fee: $15/month; Refuse Removal: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: First Pet: $375, Second Pet: $525/month
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet Welcome Upon Approval, Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached or Detached Garage with each unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have any available units?
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have?
Some of Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes is pet friendly.
Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes offer parking?
Yes, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes offers parking.
Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have a pool?
Yes, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes has a pool.
Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have accessible units?
No, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes has units with air conditioning.
