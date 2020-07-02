Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage guest parking accessible

Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy living amongst green spaces, with the amenities of Hudson just a stone’s throw away. You can even get to the hustle and bustle of downtown Cleveland in just 40 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.