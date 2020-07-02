All apartments in Hudson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Redwood Hudson

1101 Redwood Boulevard · (415) 741-3382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500off your first month! Restrictions apply.
Location

1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH 44236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1057B · Avail. Aug 5

$2,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Unit 1042E · Avail. Aug 7

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Hudson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
accessible
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy living amongst green spaces, with the amenities of Hudson just a stone’s throw away. You can even get to the hustle and bustle of downtown Cleveland in just 40 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $95 admin fee
Additional: Renters Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per household
limit: 3
rent: $30/household/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Redwood Hudson have any available units?
Redwood Hudson has 2 units available starting at $2,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Redwood Hudson have?
Some of Redwood Hudson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Hudson is offering the following rent specials: Get $500off your first month! Restrictions apply.
Is Redwood Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Hudson is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Hudson offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Hudson offers parking.
Does Redwood Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Hudson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Hudson have a pool?
No, Redwood Hudson does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Hudson have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Hudson has accessible units.
Does Redwood Hudson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Hudson has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Hudson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Hudson has units with air conditioning.

