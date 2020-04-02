All apartments in Elyria
134 Edgewood St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

134 Edgewood St

134 Edgewood St · No Longer Available
Location

134 Edgewood St, Elyria, OH 44035

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bed, 1 Bath Single Family - Elyria - 2 Bed, 1 Bath Single Family Home in Elyria

- Tenant pays all utilities
- Includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer
- Not pet friendly

Screening:

- We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
- We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income verification and rental history.
- Please include in the application your last 3 pay stubs and your Photo ID
- If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who did not think they qualify do.

Co-signers:

Please keep the following in mind when deciding whether to proceed with being a co-signer.
- Your credit score must be a 700 or higher
- You cannot have any accounts in collections
- You must not have any evictions in your rental history or foreclosures if you owned a home
- You cannot have any criminal background - traffic offenses are excluded
- May not have filed bankruptcy in the last 10 years
- Your income must be sufficient enough to cover your expenses and those of the applicants you want to co-sign for - We look at the rent to income ratio and want that amount to be less than 22% - Applicants and co-signer income are combined and that amount is what we use to determine the RTI
- You cannot include any income that is not able to be placed for collections - for example, SSI, SSD, child support, unemployment, etc.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. Sandstone Realty has their own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property, including painting. If you have a maintenance request, you are able to make those requests using your tenant portal.

Neighborhood: Many times, people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cannot easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property. You may also call the local police departments for more detail about any crime in the area.

This property could rent any day and we rent on a first come first served basis. To schedule a showing instantly online visit www.sandstonepm.com or call (440) 444 - 9849.

Are you a landlord? Check out our services at www.sandstonepm.com

(RLNE5831479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Edgewood St have any available units?
134 Edgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elyria, OH.
Is 134 Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
134 Edgewood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Edgewood St pet-friendly?
No, 134 Edgewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elyria.
Does 134 Edgewood St offer parking?
No, 134 Edgewood St does not offer parking.
Does 134 Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Edgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 134 Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 134 Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 134 Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Edgewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Edgewood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Edgewood St does not have units with air conditioning.
