Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Elyria, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elyria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
317 High Street
317 High Street, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom Colonial with New Kitchen. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.
Results within 5 miles of Elyria
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 6 at 04:19pm
2 Units Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
484 sqft
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
60 Beech Cliff Dr
60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
5723 sqft
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)
Results within 10 miles of Elyria
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
306 West Main St
306 West Main Street, LaGrange, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Home Sweet Home is this outstanding century home on nearly 1 acre fully fenced, with barn and kennels.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Station Road
1115 Station Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7120269335.html Fabulous 4 bedrooms split level on a two-acre lot! Walking into this home gives you that new home feeling.
City Guide for Elyria, OH

So you say you’re moving to Ohio, huh? Luckily, you’ve got us here to help you find apartment rentals in Elyria. The great thing about living in the Midwest is that you won’t have to search long or hard to find cheap apartments for rent!

Elyria is located in northeast Ohio at the forks of the Black River in Lorain County. The 19 square miles that make up this city will provide ample ground to pluck out some good property and once you’ve pinned down whatever apartment suits your fancy, whether it’s a pet friendly rental (no need to leave Kitty Bones behind) or a more upscale place with all the amenities matter most, you’ll be on track to settling into your new apartment.

There isn’t really a downtown per se, but in the area of Ely Square there are one-bedroom rentals with a more traditional and classic look than newer apartment complexes around town for approximately $450. In this area, there are a few restaurants and shops, making it one of the most stroll-friendly neighborhoods. The majority of the apartment complexes can be found in West Elyria with a concentration near the Elyria Shopping Center.

The infrastructure of Elyria (and its snowy, wet winters) caters to those on four wheels. Broad Street, which runs East to West and eventually turns into Cleveland Street, will provide ample food and shopping, albeit a little spread out.

If you’re not finding the amenities you need or any pet friendly apartments, check what’s available outside the apartment complexes market. A three bedroom house in Elyria can be as low as $700 per month. Keep in mind that weather in the Ohio can be treacherous on your wallet, especially if you pay to heat an entire house.

Elyria has a reputation for not being the best choice out of the surrounding cities in Lorain County, but Elyria is truly a place you can make your own. Working and living in Elyria will make life the most stress-free as traffic throughout Lorain can be a pain during the winter months.

Once you find a new place, you’ll be content in this quiet city with just the right amount of recreation and good neighbors. Best of luck finding your new home — or perhaps better yet — your new fully furnished apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elyria, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elyria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

