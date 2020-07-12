Apartment List
/
OH
/
elyria
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Elyria, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elyria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Harvard Ave
157 Harvard Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315819 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 2nd floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the quiet and desirable Eastern Heights neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
142 Middle Ave
142 Middle Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Elyria. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and laundry in building. Great view of Ely Square. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1, 2020. $695/month rent.

1 of 1

Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
349 Brace Ave
349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
218 Morgan Ave
218 Morgan Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Morgan Ave in Elyria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Elyria
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with breakfast bar, modern appliances, and dishwashers in select units. Secured entry and on-site laundry. Free parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 2 at 04:30pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with fully equipped kitchens complete with microwave, electric range, oven, and refrigerator. Patios or balconies available in each unit. Private entrances available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:46pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4125 Riverview Lane
4125 Riverview Ln, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Nicely finished 3 bedroom Homewood ranch. - Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring! As you enter from the covered front porch you walk in the living room with picture window and coat closet.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lorain
1981 Tait Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious house, big yard, near stores and public transportation. (RLNE5880793)

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
36436 Reserve Ct
36436 Reserve Court, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Awesome 3-BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse in Avon. Great location near major highways and shopping areas. Owner looking for 1-year lease minimal. All appliances are in the unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 west 11st.
1226 W 11th St, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
NEW RENOVATION READY TO LEASE - Property Id: 301185 PROPERTY TOTALLY NEW INSIDE ! DEEP LOT WITH TWO AND ONE HALF CAR GARAGE A THREE TEAR DECK ON REAR ,NEW DISH WASHER AND STOVE ! CAN LEASE WITH OPTIONS TO PURCHASE WITH EARNEST $ DOWN ! PROPERTY

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Available 07/15/20 $35 application fee Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space.
Results within 10 miles of Elyria
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
City Guide for Elyria, OH

So you say you’re moving to Ohio, huh? Luckily, you’ve got us here to help you find apartment rentals in Elyria. The great thing about living in the Midwest is that you won’t have to search long or hard to find cheap apartments for rent!

Elyria is located in northeast Ohio at the forks of the Black River in Lorain County. The 19 square miles that make up this city will provide ample ground to pluck out some good property and once you’ve pinned down whatever apartment suits your fancy, whether it’s a pet friendly rental (no need to leave Kitty Bones behind) or a more upscale place with all the amenities matter most, you’ll be on track to settling into your new apartment.

There isn’t really a downtown per se, but in the area of Ely Square there are one-bedroom rentals with a more traditional and classic look than newer apartment complexes around town for approximately $450. In this area, there are a few restaurants and shops, making it one of the most stroll-friendly neighborhoods. The majority of the apartment complexes can be found in West Elyria with a concentration near the Elyria Shopping Center.

The infrastructure of Elyria (and its snowy, wet winters) caters to those on four wheels. Broad Street, which runs East to West and eventually turns into Cleveland Street, will provide ample food and shopping, albeit a little spread out.

If you’re not finding the amenities you need or any pet friendly apartments, check what’s available outside the apartment complexes market. A three bedroom house in Elyria can be as low as $700 per month. Keep in mind that weather in the Ohio can be treacherous on your wallet, especially if you pay to heat an entire house.

Elyria has a reputation for not being the best choice out of the surrounding cities in Lorain County, but Elyria is truly a place you can make your own. Working and living in Elyria will make life the most stress-free as traffic throughout Lorain can be a pain during the winter months.

Once you find a new place, you’ll be content in this quiet city with just the right amount of recreation and good neighbors. Best of luck finding your new home — or perhaps better yet — your new fully furnished apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elyria, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elyria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Elyria 1 BedroomsElyria 2 BedroomsElyria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElyria 3 Bedrooms
Elyria Apartments under $800Elyria Apartments with BalconyElyria Apartments with GarageElyria Apartments with Parking
Elyria Cheap PlacesElyria Dog Friendly ApartmentsElyria Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OH
Avon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OHAurora, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNorth Central State College
John Carroll University