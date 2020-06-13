/
valley city
25 Apartments for rent in Valley City, OH📍
11 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Valley City
1 Unit Available
1115 Station Road
1115 Station Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7120269335.html Fabulous 4 bedrooms split level on a two-acre lot! Walking into this home gives you that new home feeling.
Results within 5 miles of Valley City
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
1 Unit Available
5266 Grafton Rd 17A
5266 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Grafton - Property Id: 289926 Completely remodeled townhouse style 1Bdrm/1Bath apartment. BRAND NEW luxury vinyl flooring throughout, granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanity.
1 Unit Available
4827 Grafton Rd
4827 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
Fall in love with this like new, beautifully updated, two-bedroom, one and one-half bath, single-family townhouse with full basement, and a private patio.
Results within 10 miles of Valley City
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
5 Units Available
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$794
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
7 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
10900 Pearl Rd
10900 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
Studio
$750
718 sqft
Professional office space on first floor with handicap parking. Reception area with waiting room, 3 separate offices. Kitchenette, work station. Freshly painted and handicap bath.
1 Unit Available
1152 Elm St
1152 Elm St, Grafton, OH
Studio
$2,800
Last available unit at this property! Up to 8400 square feet! Industrial users dream space here! 15 and 25 ton bridge cranes ready to be put to work! These have recently been updated to operate on radio controlled remotes.
1 Unit Available
33735 East Royalton Rd
33735 E Royalton Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$3,300
3200 sqft
Beautiful carpeted show room ( approx. 2200 sq.ft. ) or for a large Office area, Plus a separate office with a 1/2 bath, kitchen area,and a bath with shower. The garage area is 40' X 25' with a 10 X 8 DR. Great for Auto Sales, Ins.
1 Unit Available
956 Pearl
956 Pearl Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1096 sqft
Location, Location, Location and I mean close to EVERYTHING!!!!! Owner looking for someone that will treat this home like their owned and take care of it and stay for a long time.
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
875-877 Branch Road
875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!! This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units.
1 Unit Available
985 Wadsworth Road-A
985 Wadsworth Road, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment makes moving easy. The galley kitchen has all new stainless-steel appliances, a spacious bedroom loft and plenty of living area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Valley City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Valley City area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Valley City from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.