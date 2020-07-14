All apartments in Elyria
Redwood Elyria

245 Brittany Ln · (833) 207-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH 44035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Hollywood-1

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Fernwood-1

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Elyria.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of Redwood Living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood, you'll be thrilled to call it home.--Are you moving in July? Ask how to move in with a $0 deposit & $500 Off! Restrictions Apply--We are available for leasing 24/7!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Elyria have any available units?
Redwood Elyria offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,130. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Elyria have?
Some of Redwood Elyria's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Elyria currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Elyria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Elyria pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Elyria is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Elyria offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Elyria offers parking.
Does Redwood Elyria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Elyria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Elyria have a pool?
No, Redwood Elyria does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Elyria have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Elyria has accessible units.
Does Redwood Elyria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Elyria has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Elyria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Elyria has units with air conditioning.
