Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly accessible cc payments e-payments

Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of Redwood Living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood, you'll be thrilled to call it home.--Are you moving in July? Ask how to move in with a $0 deposit & $500 Off! Restrictions Apply--We are available for leasing 24/7!