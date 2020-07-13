/
pet friendly apartments
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elyria, OH
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5 Lesnick Ct
5 Lesnick Ct, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1144 sqft
3 bedroom, Pet Friendly for Small Dogs & Cats! - - Includes a stove and refrigerator - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly for small dogs & cats! - Apply online at www.sandstonepm.
Results within 5 miles of Elyria
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lorain
1981 Tait Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious house, big yard, near stores and public transportation. (RLNE5880793)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1504 Washington Ave
1504 Washington Ave, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$800
1210 sqft
1504 Washington Ave., Lorain - Freshly rehabbed 4 bedroom Colonial enclosed front porch/sunroom and built-in cabinets in formal dining room and eat-in kitchen! Full bath located upstairs and full bath with stand-up shower in basement. (RLNE5880449)
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
Results within 10 miles of Elyria
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
