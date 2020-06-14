32 Apartments for rent in Elyria, OH with garage

So you say you’re moving to Ohio, huh? Luckily, you’ve got us here to help you find apartment rentals in Elyria. The great thing about living in the Midwest is that you won’t have to search long or hard to find cheap apartments for rent!

Elyria is located in northeast Ohio at the forks of the Black River in Lorain County. The 19 square miles that make up this city will provide ample ground to pluck out some good property and once you’ve pinned down whatever apartment suits your fancy, whether it’s a pet friendly rental (no need to leave Kitty Bones behind) or a more upscale place with all the amenities matter most, you’ll be on track to settling into your new apartment.

There isn’t really a downtown per se, but in the area of Ely Square there are one-bedroom rentals with a more traditional and classic look than newer apartment complexes around town for approximately $450. In this area, there are a few restaurants and shops, making it one of the most stroll-friendly neighborhoods. The majority of the apartment complexes can be found in West Elyria with a concentration near the Elyria Shopping Center.

The infrastructure of Elyria (and its snowy, wet winters) caters to those on four wheels. Broad Street, which runs East to West and eventually turns into Cleveland Street, will provide ample food and shopping, albeit a little spread out.

If you’re not finding the amenities you need or any pet friendly apartments, check what’s available outside the apartment complexes market. A three bedroom house in Elyria can be as low as $700 per month. Keep in mind that weather in the Ohio can be treacherous on your wallet, especially if you pay to heat an entire house.

Elyria has a reputation for not being the best choice out of the surrounding cities in Lorain County, but Elyria is truly a place you can make your own. Working and living in Elyria will make life the most stress-free as traffic throughout Lorain can be a pain during the winter months.

Once you find a new place, you'll be content in this quiet city with just the right amount of recreation and good neighbors. Best of luck finding your new home — or perhaps better yet — your new fully furnished apartment.