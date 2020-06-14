Apartment List
/
OH
/
elyria
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Elyria, OH with garage

Elyria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2049 Linwood Ct
2049 Linwood Ct, Elyria, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1895 sqft
Must see 4 bedroom/2 baths with an attached two-car garage. Completely updated home in Elyria. Master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet. New stainless steel appliances included. Washer and dryer are also included in this rental.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
317 High Street
317 High Street, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom Colonial with New Kitchen. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

1 of 1

Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
349 Brace Ave
349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
218 Morgan Ave
218 Morgan Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Morgan Ave in Elyria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Elyria
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental opportunity near the Lake. This 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted and maintained. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3119 Sterling Road
3119 Sterling Rd, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1199 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1442 W 19TH ST
1442 W 19th St, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$949
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Detached Garage. Don't miss this one!

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.
Results within 10 miles of Elyria
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
City Guide for Elyria, OH

So you say you’re moving to Ohio, huh? Luckily, you’ve got us here to help you find apartment rentals in Elyria. The great thing about living in the Midwest is that you won’t have to search long or hard to find cheap apartments for rent!

Elyria is located in northeast Ohio at the forks of the Black River in Lorain County. The 19 square miles that make up this city will provide ample ground to pluck out some good property and once you’ve pinned down whatever apartment suits your fancy, whether it’s a pet friendly rental (no need to leave Kitty Bones behind) or a more upscale place with all the amenities matter most, you’ll be on track to settling into your new apartment.

There isn’t really a downtown per se, but in the area of Ely Square there are one-bedroom rentals with a more traditional and classic look than newer apartment complexes around town for approximately $450. In this area, there are a few restaurants and shops, making it one of the most stroll-friendly neighborhoods. The majority of the apartment complexes can be found in West Elyria with a concentration near the Elyria Shopping Center.

The infrastructure of Elyria (and its snowy, wet winters) caters to those on four wheels. Broad Street, which runs East to West and eventually turns into Cleveland Street, will provide ample food and shopping, albeit a little spread out.

If you’re not finding the amenities you need or any pet friendly apartments, check what’s available outside the apartment complexes market. A three bedroom house in Elyria can be as low as $700 per month. Keep in mind that weather in the Ohio can be treacherous on your wallet, especially if you pay to heat an entire house.

Elyria has a reputation for not being the best choice out of the surrounding cities in Lorain County, but Elyria is truly a place you can make your own. Working and living in Elyria will make life the most stress-free as traffic throughout Lorain can be a pain during the winter months.

Once you find a new place, you’ll be content in this quiet city with just the right amount of recreation and good neighbors. Best of luck finding your new home — or perhaps better yet — your new fully furnished apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Elyria, OH

Elyria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Elyria 2 BedroomsElyria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElyria 3 BedroomsElyria Apartments under $800Elyria Apartments with Balcony
Elyria Apartments with GarageElyria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElyria Apartments with ParkingElyria Apartments with Pool
Elyria Apartments with Washer-DryerElyria Cheap PlacesElyria Dog Friendly ApartmentsElyria Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OH
Avon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OHAurora, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNorth Central State College
John Carroll University