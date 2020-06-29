All apartments in Delaware
214 Merriston Circle
214 Merriston Circle

214 Merriston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

214 Merriston Circle, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Merriston Circle have any available units?
214 Merriston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
Is 214 Merriston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
214 Merriston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Merriston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Merriston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 214 Merriston Circle offer parking?
No, 214 Merriston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 214 Merriston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Merriston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Merriston Circle have a pool?
No, 214 Merriston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 214 Merriston Circle have accessible units?
No, 214 Merriston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Merriston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Merriston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Merriston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Merriston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

