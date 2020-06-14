Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Delaware renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
65 East William Street - 3
65 East William Street, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware! The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete May 2019, pictures coming soon! - Quartz countertops - Restored hardwood floors - High ceilings and large windows - Brand new white

1 Unit Available
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 401
95 Elizabeth Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Come Visit this spacious 2 bedroom unit in Delaware, Ohio. The Historic Austin Manor boasts many common areas, in building laundry, and an off street parking lot with garage accessibility.

1 Unit Available
40 Weiser Ave
40 Weiser Avenue, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1003 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, new cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED (but not pictured).
Results within 5 miles of Delaware

1 Unit Available
5890 Laurel Lane
5890 Laurel Ln, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,097
3600 sqft
5890 Laurel Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Olentangy Falls East!! - This exquisite home offers over 3400 square feet of living with engineered wood flooring.

1 Unit Available
205 Neville Lane
205 Neville Ln, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
No Showings Until Further Notice. New home with an Open layout, Hardwood Floors, and basement. Oversized island in kitchen with Granite Countertops, New Appliances, and Tile Backsplash.

1 Unit Available
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3502 sqft
Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house.
Results within 10 miles of Delaware
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
$
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Wynstone
4 Units Available
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2145 sqft
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.

1 Unit Available
3842 Carberry Drive
3842 Carberry Drive, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Dublin! (The Reserves at Scioto Crossing) - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1st floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools.

Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4 sqft
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.

1 Unit Available
10256 Jerome Road
10256 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2972 sqft
Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park.

1 Unit Available
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2870 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.

Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5598 Dundon Court
5598 Dundon Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
8066 sqft
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping.
City Guide for Delaware, OH

If you are looking for a hometown that's at once affordable, fun, and diverse, then consider Delaware your new stomping grounds. There are plenty of apartment possibilities for a renter to check out in this little city, but first read up on this guide to learn all you need to know about living and renting in Delaware, Ohio.

Delaware is not a college town; it’s a Wesleyan college town. At Ohio Wesleyan University, most students are limited to on-campus housing, so most noise is limited to the University area. And, besides, this is no party school - in the wild frat party sense - it is a school of laid back hipsters, hippies, and nerds... and I mean that in the very best way. There are also lots of international students, which creates a more cultured and collectivistic state of mind. Why do you need to know all this? Well, because Wesleyan University is what makes Delaware what it is.

The Delaware Arts Festival, the Little Brown Jug, the Delaware County Fair, the Arts Castle, the rehabilitation of the Strand Theatre, and a variety of community programs in art and education would not be possible without the efforts of the university. Likewise, the diversity of the city would not be possible without the university, which had the 11th highest percentage of international students among liberal arts colleges for 17 straight years. So, life here is nice for both the general population and college students. Like some sort of dreamed up paradox-land, you've got a fun campus life combined with a quiet life. Sounds pretty good to us!

As far as rental properties go, there are plenty of options. There are inexpensive apartments for rent and duplexes, luxury rentals with river and golf course views, as well as some beautifully crafted 19th century Victorian rental homes throughout the historic district. Whether you're a fan of architecture, practicality, or just want to be spoiled silly, you’re sure to find what you are looking for in Delaware. Low cost apartments rent for about $500. However, at places like these, your list of amenities will be very short or nonexistent. Luckily, most apartments will at least provide a laundry room.

On the other hand, luxury rentals can be very affordable, ranging from $700 to $900, and with enough amenities to never have to leave home. With perks such as an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, business center, lakefront, picnic areas, and tennis courts, you can spend your days in the convenience of your own little apartment community. And, when paying more than $700, apartments tend to be roomier, with some being estate and townhouse-style units that feature elegant crown moldings and high ceilings, attached garages, walk-out basements, and spectacular views.

Now, if you want to spend more than a grand, then have a look at rental homes. There are new houses that could be featured on the Parade of Homes, as well as some beautiful historic houses for rent within walking distance of downtown's warm season art festivals and farmers markets.

Pet people will be happy to know that there are plenty of rentals that accept both cats, dogs, and multiple pets. However, each pet policy is different, so make to call before making anything official, as dog friendly apartments are harder to come by and often impose weight and breed restrictions.

So, if you are ready to live in a city of families and liberal arts students, then come on up to Delaware. It's a world of its own.

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Delaware, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Delaware renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

