/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:56 PM
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
3 Units Available
Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$873
947 sqft
Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Delaware
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8067 Cranes Crossing Dr
8067 Crane's Crossing, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Olentangy Schools - This beautiful second floor condo is located in the prestigious Olentangy School District.
Results within 10 miles of Delaware
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Worthington Highlands
12 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1299 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Wynstone
19 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
977 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1183 sqft
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Worthington Park
6 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brookside Colony
11 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1178 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
Don Scott
6 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Brookside Woods
17 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware 2 BedroomsDelaware 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDelaware 3 BedroomsDelaware Apartments with Balcony
Delaware Apartments with GarageDelaware Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDelaware Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDelaware Apartments with ParkingDelaware Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH