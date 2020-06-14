Apartment List
OH
/
delaware
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH with garage

Delaware apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1052 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
3 Units Available
Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$873
947 sqft
Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 401
95 Elizabeth Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Come Visit this spacious 2 bedroom unit in Delaware, Ohio. The Historic Austin Manor boasts many common areas, in building laundry, and an off street parking lot with garage accessibility.
Results within 5 miles of Delaware

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5890 Laurel Lane
5890 Laurel Ln, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,097
3600 sqft
5890 Laurel Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Olentangy Falls East!! - This exquisite home offers over 3400 square feet of living with engineered wood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8067 Cranes Crossing Dr
8067 Crane's Crossing, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Olentangy Schools - This beautiful second floor condo is located in the prestigious Olentangy School District.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
205 Neville Lane
205 Neville Ln, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
No Showings Until Further Notice. New home with an Open layout, Hardwood Floors, and basement. Oversized island in kitchen with Granite Countertops, New Appliances, and Tile Backsplash.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3502 sqft
Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house.
Results within 10 miles of Delaware
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$818
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Coppertree
6 Units Available
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$963
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brookside Colony
13 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
City Guide for Delaware, OH

If you are looking for a hometown that's at once affordable, fun, and diverse, then consider Delaware your new stomping grounds. There are plenty of apartment possibilities for a renter to check out in this little city, but first read up on this guide to learn all you need to know about living and renting in Delaware, Ohio.

Delaware is not a college town; it’s a Wesleyan college town. At Ohio Wesleyan University, most students are limited to on-campus housing, so most noise is limited to the University area. And, besides, this is no party school - in the wild frat party sense - it is a school of laid back hipsters, hippies, and nerds... and I mean that in the very best way. There are also lots of international students, which creates a more cultured and collectivistic state of mind. Why do you need to know all this? Well, because Wesleyan University is what makes Delaware what it is.

The Delaware Arts Festival, the Little Brown Jug, the Delaware County Fair, the Arts Castle, the rehabilitation of the Strand Theatre, and a variety of community programs in art and education would not be possible without the efforts of the university. Likewise, the diversity of the city would not be possible without the university, which had the 11th highest percentage of international students among liberal arts colleges for 17 straight years. So, life here is nice for both the general population and college students. Like some sort of dreamed up paradox-land, you've got a fun campus life combined with a quiet life. Sounds pretty good to us!

As far as rental properties go, there are plenty of options. There are inexpensive apartments for rent and duplexes, luxury rentals with river and golf course views, as well as some beautifully crafted 19th century Victorian rental homes throughout the historic district. Whether you're a fan of architecture, practicality, or just want to be spoiled silly, you’re sure to find what you are looking for in Delaware. Low cost apartments rent for about $500. However, at places like these, your list of amenities will be very short or nonexistent. Luckily, most apartments will at least provide a laundry room.

On the other hand, luxury rentals can be very affordable, ranging from $700 to $900, and with enough amenities to never have to leave home. With perks such as an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, business center, lakefront, picnic areas, and tennis courts, you can spend your days in the convenience of your own little apartment community. And, when paying more than $700, apartments tend to be roomier, with some being estate and townhouse-style units that feature elegant crown moldings and high ceilings, attached garages, walk-out basements, and spectacular views.

Now, if you want to spend more than a grand, then have a look at rental homes. There are new houses that could be featured on the Parade of Homes, as well as some beautiful historic houses for rent within walking distance of downtown's warm season art festivals and farmers markets.

Pet people will be happy to know that there are plenty of rentals that accept both cats, dogs, and multiple pets. However, each pet policy is different, so make to call before making anything official, as dog friendly apartments are harder to come by and often impose weight and breed restrictions.

So, if you are ready to live in a city of families and liberal arts students, then come on up to Delaware. It's a world of its own.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Delaware, OH

Delaware apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

