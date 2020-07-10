/
apartments with washer dryer
43 Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1084 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
1 Unit Available
40 Weiser Ave
40 Weiser Avenue, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1003 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, new cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED (but not pictured).
Results within 5 miles of Delaware
1 Unit Available
1737 Impatiens
1737 Impatiens Way, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
2000 sqft
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space.
Results within 10 miles of Delaware
35 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
23 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
36 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
18 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
23 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
17 Units Available
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
17 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
27 Units Available
Don Scott
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
5 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
4 Units Available
Worthington Village North
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,035
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Contact for Availability
Polaris North
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
5 Units Available
Coppertree
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
10 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
