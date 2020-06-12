/
2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1052 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
14 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
3 Units Available
Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$873
947 sqft
Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 401
95 Elizabeth Street, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Come Visit this spacious 2 bedroom unit in Delaware, Ohio. The Historic Austin Manor boasts many common areas, in building laundry, and an off street parking lot with garage accessibility.
1 Unit Available
40 Weiser Ave
40 Weiser Avenue, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1003 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, new cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED (but not pictured).
1 Unit Available
8067 Cranes Crossing Dr
8067 Crane's Crossing, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Olentangy Schools - This beautiful second floor condo is located in the prestigious Olentangy School District.
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
6 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
17 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
4 Units Available
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1183 sqft
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
Brookside Colony
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Olentangy
17 Units Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Worthington Green
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Worthington Highlands
12 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Devonshire
12 Units Available
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1158 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Coppertree
6 Units Available
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
