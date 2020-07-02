All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like Muirwood Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
Muirwood Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Muirwood Village

Open Now until 4pm
74 Muirwood Village Drive · (833) 592-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

74 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware, OH 43015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Muirwood Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home. Our thoughtfully designed apartments in Reynoldsburg feature spacious layouts with impressive vaulted ceilings that amplify the natural light and give your home that wide-open feel. From elegant touches like wood flooring, track lighting, and sleek modern kitchens, to added perks like in-unit washers and dryers, garage parking, and so much more, youll find style and convenience everywhere you look when you make Muirwood Village your new home.\nSituated in a beautiful residential neighborhood near retail centers in Pickerington and Canal Winchester, our apartments for rent in Reynoldsburg offer premium access to an excellent selection of shopping and dining destinations. And with our desirable location near major roadways and just a short drive from the heart of Columbus, Muirwood Village puts you exactly where you want to be. Want to bring your furry friends? A generous pet-policy makes Muirwood Village the ideal community for every member of your family!\nThinking of making our Reynoldsburg, Ohio apartments for rent your new home? Contact us today to schedule a viewing of Muirwood Village today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $350 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $60/month, attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Muirwood Village have any available units?
Muirwood Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does Muirwood Village have?
Some of Muirwood Village's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Muirwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Muirwood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Muirwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Muirwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Muirwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Muirwood Village offers parking.
Does Muirwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Muirwood Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Muirwood Village have a pool?
Yes, Muirwood Village has a pool.
Does Muirwood Village have accessible units?
No, Muirwood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Muirwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Muirwood Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Muirwood Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Muirwood Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Muirwood Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware 2 Bedrooms
Delaware Apartments with GarageDelaware Apartments with Parking
Delaware Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity