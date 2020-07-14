Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage 24hr maintenance courtyard green community internet access smoke-free community trash valet

Redwood Delaware is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful greenery, with Delaware City Dog Park, shopping and all the amenities of the Delaware community just a stone’s throw away. You can even commute to Columbus in 30 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.