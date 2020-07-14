All apartments in Delaware
Redwood Delaware

20 Bur Reed Road · (833) 497-3525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500 off at move in! Restrictions apply.
Location

20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH 43015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 73R · Avail. Sep 24

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 77R · Avail. Sep 19

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 60R · Avail. Sep 21

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Delaware.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
courtyard
green community
internet access
smoke-free community
trash valet
Redwood Delaware is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful greenery, with Delaware City Dog Park, shopping and all the amenities of the Delaware community just a stone’s throw away. You can even commute to Columbus in 30 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached garage: 2 spaces included w/ lease. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Delaware have any available units?
Redwood Delaware has 8 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Redwood Delaware have?
Some of Redwood Delaware's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Delaware is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move in! Restrictions apply.
Is Redwood Delaware pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Delaware is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Delaware offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Delaware offers parking.
Does Redwood Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Delaware offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Delaware have a pool?
No, Redwood Delaware does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Delaware have accessible units?
No, Redwood Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Delaware have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Delaware has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Delaware have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Delaware has units with air conditioning.
