pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1084 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
538 Boulder Drive
538 Boulder Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, ranch duplex in Delaware, OH! Large, eat in kitchen and roomy full bath. Large back yard and an attached one car garage. Basement is great for extra storage! Lawn mowing is not included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
121 North Washington Street - J
121 North Washington Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
This 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with great natural light, an open kitchen and newer flooring in the living room and kitchen! Located just East of Sandusky, this large beautiful home has been converted into 10 unique apartments, offering
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
65 East William Street - 3
65 East William Street, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware! The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete May 2019, pictures coming soon! - Quartz countertops - Restored hardwood floors - High ceilings and large windows - Brand new white
Results within 10 miles of Delaware
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
29 Units Available
Don Scott
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
15 Units Available
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
