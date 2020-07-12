Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Delaware apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1084 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.

1 Unit Available
538 Boulder Drive
538 Boulder Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, ranch duplex in Delaware, OH! Large, eat in kitchen and roomy full bath. Large back yard and an attached one car garage. Basement is great for extra storage! Lawn mowing is not included.

1 Unit Available
121 North Washington Street - J
121 North Washington Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
This 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with great natural light, an open kitchen and newer flooring in the living room and kitchen! Located just East of Sandusky, this large beautiful home has been converted into 10 unique apartments, offering
1 Unit Available
5839 Yellowfin Lane
5839 Yellowfin Ln, Delaware County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
You will love the location, amenties and care-free lifestyle this open design, upper level, ranch-style condo affords in the desirable community of The Village at Olentangy Crossing, Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 extra bonus room, 2 bathroom condo in

1 Unit Available
7778 Holderman Street
7778 Holderman Street, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2525 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2-Story Home for rent just north of Polaris Pkwy with Olentangy Schools. This home is close to the Chase Corp. Center and has easy access to 71, 315 and 270.

1 Unit Available
1737 Impatiens
1737 Impatiens Way, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
2000 sqft
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space.

1 Unit Available
8133 Orange Station Loop
8133 Orange Station Loop, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
2372 sqft
8133 Orange Station Loop Available 09/18/20 ruly Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Northpoint Meadows in Lewis Center! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3502 sqft
Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house.
29 Units Available
Don Scott
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
20 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
23 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
17 Units Available
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
17 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
19 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
22 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
34 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
22 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
5 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
City Guide for Delaware, OH

If you are looking for a hometown that's at once affordable, fun, and diverse, then consider Delaware your new stomping grounds. There are plenty of apartment possibilities for a renter to check out in this little city, but first read up on this guide to learn all you need to know about living and renting in Delaware, Ohio.

Delaware is not a college town; it’s a Wesleyan college town. At Ohio Wesleyan University, most students are limited to on-campus housing, so most noise is limited to the University area. And, besides, this is no party school - in the wild frat party sense - it is a school of laid back hipsters, hippies, and nerds... and I mean that in the very best way. There are also lots of international students, which creates a more cultured and collectivistic state of mind. Why do you need to know all this? Well, because Wesleyan University is what makes Delaware what it is.

The Delaware Arts Festival, the Little Brown Jug, the Delaware County Fair, the Arts Castle, the rehabilitation of the Strand Theatre, and a variety of community programs in art and education would not be possible without the efforts of the university. Likewise, the diversity of the city would not be possible without the university, which had the 11th highest percentage of international students among liberal arts colleges for 17 straight years. So, life here is nice for both the general population and college students. Like some sort of dreamed up paradox-land, you've got a fun campus life combined with a quiet life. Sounds pretty good to us!

As far as rental properties go, there are plenty of options. There are inexpensive apartments for rent and duplexes, luxury rentals with river and golf course views, as well as some beautifully crafted 19th century Victorian rental homes throughout the historic district. Whether you're a fan of architecture, practicality, or just want to be spoiled silly, you’re sure to find what you are looking for in Delaware. Low cost apartments rent for about $500. However, at places like these, your list of amenities will be very short or nonexistent. Luckily, most apartments will at least provide a laundry room.

On the other hand, luxury rentals can be very affordable, ranging from $700 to $900, and with enough amenities to never have to leave home. With perks such as an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, business center, lakefront, picnic areas, and tennis courts, you can spend your days in the convenience of your own little apartment community. And, when paying more than $700, apartments tend to be roomier, with some being estate and townhouse-style units that feature elegant crown moldings and high ceilings, attached garages, walk-out basements, and spectacular views.

Now, if you want to spend more than a grand, then have a look at rental homes. There are new houses that could be featured on the Parade of Homes, as well as some beautiful historic houses for rent within walking distance of downtown's warm season art festivals and farmers markets.

Pet people will be happy to know that there are plenty of rentals that accept both cats, dogs, and multiple pets. However, each pet policy is different, so make to call before making anything official, as dog friendly apartments are harder to come by and often impose weight and breed restrictions.

So, if you are ready to live in a city of families and liberal arts students, then come on up to Delaware. It's a world of its own.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Delaware, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Delaware apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

