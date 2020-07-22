/
/
/
worthingview
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM
240 Apartments for rent in Worthingview, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
35 Units Available
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
32 Units Available
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
45 Units Available
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Results within 1 mile of Worthingview
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
13 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1832-1834 Hightower Drive
1832 Hightower Dr, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1911 sqft
Brand new custom built duplex, both sides vacant & available to rent for $2200/each. Approximately 2000sqft each side, including 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, finished lower level with eagress windows. Beautiful finishes through-out.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1683 Watertower
1683 Watertower Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1594 sqft
3 beds, 2.5 baths townhome with attached garage in worthington schools!! New carpet, new paint, new countertops!! All you need to do is move in!! Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Recently updated 3 beds 2.
Results within 5 miles of Worthingview
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
11 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,392
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
40 Units Available
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
5 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$882
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:22 AM
6 Units Available
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
27 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
3 Units Available
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$909
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Glenmuir is a community of 272 one and two-bedroom garden apartments and two-bedroom townhomes located just off Sawmill Road on Billingsley Road.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1670 sqft
A hideaway in a thriving area, Enclave Village offers rare three bedroom apartments, with such exceptional features as attached garages, private outdoor living spaces, and finished basements.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH