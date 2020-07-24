/
/
/
cherry creek
Last updated July 24 2020 at 7:05 PM
221 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, Columbus, OH
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1006 Haltonia Drive
1006 Haltonia Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes
805 Westmead Drive
805 Westmead Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1428 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes
5072 Open Meadows Drive
5072 Open Meadows Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
725 sqft
Apply today to receive $200 off !!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath is in an enclosed security building.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$726
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
5800 Ricardo Drive
5800 Ricardo Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,070
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1161 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. We are a short distance from downtown in the community of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Location is everything, so why compromise when it comes to your apartment? Abbot's Cove gives you the best of both worlds -- a cozy place to call home at a price point that won't break the bank.
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$903
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
2800 Pheasant Field Dr
2800 Pheasant Field Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home - Classic 4-BR home in the Westbrooke neighborhood, with tree-lined streets & sidewalks for easy access to nearby school & parks.
