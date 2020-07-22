All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Harper House at the Highlands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Harper House at the Highlands
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

Harper House at the Highlands

2350 Sawmill Place Blvd · (614) 881-4296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 8/31 and save $2000 on select apartments.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Worthingview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235
Worthingview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit HH434 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit HH238 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit HH130 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit HH340 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit HH326 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit HH314 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harper House at the Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog grooming area
internet cafe
package receiving
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities. Our residents come home to an abundance of luxuries such as a health club and spa with ladies and gentleman’s lounge with lockers, steam room, and sauna, resort-style pool with private cabanas, and a resident lounge with a movie theater, billiards, and arcade games. Our brand-new one and two-bedroom apartments are crafted with a pristine level of detail at every square inch. Unique finishes include washed oak wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, and champagne bronze and antique brass fixtures, to name a few. Harper House is nestled just off Route 161 and Sawmill Road, around the corner from copious amounts of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy an evening out in Dublin at the Bridge Park District or leisure activities along the Olentangy River Trail or Indian Run Falls, know you’re only a short distance from everything your heart could desire. So revel in the luxurious ambiance at Harper House, stop by for a tour today – we’d love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harper House at the Highlands have any available units?
Harper House at the Highlands has 32 units available starting at $1,074 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Harper House at the Highlands have?
Some of Harper House at the Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harper House at the Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Harper House at the Highlands is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 8/31 and save $2000 on select apartments.
Is Harper House at the Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Harper House at the Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Harper House at the Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Harper House at the Highlands offers parking.
Does Harper House at the Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harper House at the Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harper House at the Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Harper House at the Highlands has a pool.
Does Harper House at the Highlands have accessible units?
No, Harper House at the Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Harper House at the Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harper House at the Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Harper House at the Highlands?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity