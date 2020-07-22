Harper House at the Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar dog grooming area internet cafe package receiving

Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities. Our residents come home to an abundance of luxuries such as a health club and spa with ladies and gentleman’s lounge with lockers, steam room, and sauna, resort-style pool with private cabanas, and a resident lounge with a movie theater, billiards, and arcade games. Our brand-new one and two-bedroom apartments are crafted with a pristine level of detail at every square inch. Unique finishes include washed oak wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, and champagne bronze and antique brass fixtures, to name a few. Harper House is nestled just off Route 161 and Sawmill Road, around the corner from copious amounts of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy an evening out in Dublin at the Bridge Park District or leisure activities along the Olentangy River Trail or Indian Run Falls, know you’re only a short distance from everything your heart could desire. So revel in the luxurious ambiance at Harper House, stop by for a tour today – we’d love to meet you!