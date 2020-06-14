177 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH with garage
Everybody enjoys niche shopping, just as everybody enjoys Worthington. At least that's the impression you get from shopping and strolling along High Street, where you can get everything from locally made candles to toy collectibles. An afternoon here is so sweet, you might get a stomachache.
Worthington is full of specialty stores, toys and laughter, but more is there as well. One thing you'll discover is that while it looks like a New England village, it has the laid-back vibe of a true Midwestern town. While that beautiful combination provides the backdrop, the lifestyle runs the show. When you need to tone up, it's a fitness maniac's paradise at the Worthington Community Center. When you need good cuisine, it's a foodie's dream at the host of pubs, inns and restaurants. When you need skyscrapers, Columbus is just to the south. The town is built for living; that's why Worthington's population of 13,575 is rising, and that's why you are reading this article. See more
Worthington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.