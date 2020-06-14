Apartment List
86 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with garage

Grove City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
23 Units Available
Stonebridge
23 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
1 Unit Available
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
6 Units Available
$
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
13 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
13 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
25 Units Available
25 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
20 Units Available
$
Riverbend
20 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
21 Units Available
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
158 Dakota Ave
158 Dakota Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1800 sqft
Renovated Single Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information about this brand new renovation in Franklinton! No Section 8.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
345 Dana Avenue
345 Dana Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1523 sqft
Franklinton Area Single Family House - Situated directly across the street from the United Schools Network Grades 1-6 Playground. It has a fully fenced, 3-lot yard, beautiful front porch and 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
299 Brehl Ave
299 Brehl Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
1068 sqft
Two Bedroom Single-Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for full details and photos. Not available for Section 8. This two story home in Franklinton was just refreshed and is now available for rent.

1 Unit Available
Brewery District
1 Unit Available
570 S Front Street
570 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
Experience urban living in the Brewery District in this historic restored former bottling plant close to many downtown amenities.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
319 Brehl Avenue
319 Brehl Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Beautiful front porch, all new kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and new cabinets. New flooring, 3/4 inch hardwood and carpet. New roof, new A/C condenser, new furnace...

1 Unit Available
Southwest Hilltop
1 Unit Available
684 Wiltshire Rd
684 Wiltshire Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1529 sqft
WESTGATE Rent To Own/Land Contract.. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth 2 Story. Call 614-756-6959 READY NOW!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 2 Story, Westgate Area...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
256 Loxley Drive
256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
905 sqft
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...

1 Unit Available
Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
267 S. Terrace
267 Terrace Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1259 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home - We are offering a free first month rent on this property! This renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home has a living room and a family room, 2 car detached garage, first floor master bedroom, and central air.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
283 Dana Ave.
283 Dana Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$991
1531 sqft
283 Dana Ave. Available 04/03/20 OWNER FINANCING..West End 3 Bedroom, 1Bth Classic Vintage 2-Story Home- Call 614-503-0281 for details. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Classic Vintage 2-Story Home Spacious! back porch/deck area.
5 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
5 Units Available
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
Farber House
451 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
24 Units Available
Weinland Park
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grove City, OH

Grove City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

