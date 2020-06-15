Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.



Boutique apartment living in the Victorian Village and only blocks away from the Short North gives you a neighborhood feel while still being in the action. The Short North’s vibrant shops, restaurants, bars, and galleries are right around the corner, and the Italian Village and Downtown Columbus are just next door. Feel like venturing out into the rest of Columbus’s fantastic neighborhoods? The Jerome is located near all major highways and interstates, putting all of Columbus just a short way away.



The building features a beautiful lobby and a variety of common areas for all Jerome residents to enjoy. Surf the web in our amazing Wi-Fi cafe complete with reading nooks and a communal TV. Relax outside on the second story patio, with water