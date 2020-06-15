All apartments in Columbus
The Jerome
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

The Jerome

1025 Dennison Avenue · (614) 662-1781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit DA.204 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,199

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit DA.312 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit DA.404 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit DA.505 · Avail. now

$2,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Jerome.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
fire pit
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.

Boutique apartment living in the Victorian Village and only blocks away from the Short North gives you a neighborhood feel while still being in the action. The Short North’s vibrant shops, restaurants, bars, and galleries are right around the corner, and the Italian Village and Downtown Columbus are just next door. Feel like venturing out into the rest of Columbus’s fantastic neighborhoods? The Jerome is located near all major highways and interstates, putting all of Columbus just a short way away.

The building features a beautiful lobby and a variety of common areas for all Jerome residents to enjoy. Surf the web in our amazing Wi-Fi cafe complete with reading nooks and a communal TV. Relax outside on the second story patio, with water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee, goes towards first month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: NO WEIGHT LIMITS! Pets must be spayed or neutered, and vaccination records must be on file along with a signed pet addendum. For details about restricted breeds, pet fees and pet rent, please contact the leasing office.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Private secured garage and off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Jerome have any available units?
The Jerome has 5 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Jerome have?
Some of The Jerome's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Jerome currently offering any rent specials?
The Jerome is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Jerome pet-friendly?
Yes, The Jerome is pet friendly.
Does The Jerome offer parking?
Yes, The Jerome offers parking.
Does The Jerome have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Jerome offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Jerome have a pool?
No, The Jerome does not have a pool.
Does The Jerome have accessible units?
Yes, The Jerome has accessible units.
Does The Jerome have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Jerome has units with dishwashers.
