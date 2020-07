Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Edgewood Area 4 Bed, 3 Baths...Owner Financing Qualified....614-756-6959 For Details!!! -

Owner Financing!!!

ITINs accepted



4bedrooms

3baths

Full basement



Buy for the same price as renting!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $7000 down and $1175 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Priced @ 149,900.00



Apply @ cbus4rent.com



(RLNE5744606)