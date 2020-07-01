All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 968 Northridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
968 Northridge Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

968 Northridge Rd

968 Northridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

968 Northridge Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch located with easy access to I-71 - This charming ranch with a large, fenced-in, back yard is conveniently located with easy access to I-71! Front door opens into a large living room, and the home has brand new carpet and paint throughout. A short hallway leads to 3 bedrooms with equal accessibility to the full bathroom and laundry room. The spacious master bedroom features two closets and large windows. All bedrooms have overhead lighting and are ore-wired for cable.

An open, eat-in style kitchen features plenty of cabinetry and ample counter space. The fridge and gas stove are included. An exterior door in the kitchen provides access to the back yard. This is a pet friendly home!

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long!

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Call us today to request an application

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5648905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 Northridge Rd have any available units?
968 Northridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 968 Northridge Rd have?
Some of 968 Northridge Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 968 Northridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
968 Northridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Northridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 968 Northridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 968 Northridge Rd offer parking?
No, 968 Northridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 968 Northridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Northridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Northridge Rd have a pool?
No, 968 Northridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 968 Northridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 968 Northridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Northridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 Northridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing