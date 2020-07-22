All apartments in Columbus
8852 Orinda Road - 1
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

8852 Orinda Road - 1

8852 Orinda Road · No Longer Available
Location

8852 Orinda Road, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WORTHINGTON SCHOOLS! Stainless Appliances! Newly Renovated! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Unit with Fenced in Backyard and New Concrete Patio. Lawn is professionally maintained so you can spend more time doing what you love! Use our convenient website to set up auto pay, ACH, EFT or Credit Card without fees!

APPLY AT: WWW.JELLOWAYCREEK.COM

Application fee is $30 per application to run credit, background check, and eviction history. Please contact to schedule an appointment. We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

