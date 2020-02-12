All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 8629 Fernbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
8629 Fernbrook Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

8629 Fernbrook Drive

8629 Fernbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8629 Fernbrook Drive, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy Glade

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Open Concept in Olentangy Glade with HUGE finshed basement in Lewis Center! - This open, contemporary floor plan is sure to please! A delightful location in Lewis Center within minutes of Polaris which combines suburban harmony with great convenience to shopping, dining, entertainment, convenience needs, and major thoroughfares, this home is a perfect fit

Boasting nearly 2,500 square feet of comfortable and well-designed living space, this home has three (3) spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and well as a generous full finished basement! The facade is accented by lovely, mature landscaping and a huge backyard - great for entertaining and relaxing! Vaulted ceilings and cozy upgraded berber carpet immediately create a feeling of warm ambiance upon entry. The open first floor is accented by warm tones, a lovely fireplace, and huge windows which provide wonderful natural lighting.

Features: A full finished basement! This gem of a feature not only adds nearly 600 square feet of living space to an already great floor plan, it provides you so many more great options with your home! Finished with beautiful Pergo floors and complete with a full bathroom with an amazing standup shower, this basement also comes with a partial kitchen with full built-in cabinetry. This amazing space is great for a multi-purpose space and could easily serve as a den/office, guest area, children's play area, or stellar extra entertaining space!

A huge kitchen with clean rich wood cabinetry and sleek black appliances is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space and additional space in the center island. Generous first floor laundry. Lovely half bath with large basin and contemporary lighting. Huge second floor loft overlooks first floor and entry to create grandiose feel. Great space for a home theater area, guest accommodations, an unrivaled office location, or children's play area - so many possibilities!

Generous bedrooms with huge closets. Master suite has cathedral ceilings, huge dual windows, and tastefully placed decorating shelf. Large walk-in closet to accommodate an expansive wardrobe. Inviting master bath had oversized vanity with dual sinks, built-in linen closet and personal effects storage, and huge standup shower with massaging shower head. Second (2nd) bathroom has a lovely vanity and shower/tub combo with a huge window above the tub for relaxing lighting. Upgraded lighting throughout the home with numerous ceiling fans as well. Generous two-garage with additional storage space. This home is a can't miss!!

**This home is NOT pet friendly**

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Fernbrook Drive have any available units?
8629 Fernbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8629 Fernbrook Drive have?
Some of 8629 Fernbrook Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 Fernbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Fernbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Fernbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8629 Fernbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 8629 Fernbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8629 Fernbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 8629 Fernbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 Fernbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Fernbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 8629 Fernbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8629 Fernbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8629 Fernbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Fernbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8629 Fernbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing