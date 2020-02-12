8629 Fernbrook Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Open Concept in Olentangy Glade with HUGE finshed basement in Lewis Center! - This open, contemporary floor plan is sure to please! A delightful location in Lewis Center within minutes of Polaris which combines suburban harmony with great convenience to shopping, dining, entertainment, convenience needs, and major thoroughfares, this home is a perfect fit



Boasting nearly 2,500 square feet of comfortable and well-designed living space, this home has three (3) spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and well as a generous full finished basement! The facade is accented by lovely, mature landscaping and a huge backyard - great for entertaining and relaxing! Vaulted ceilings and cozy upgraded berber carpet immediately create a feeling of warm ambiance upon entry. The open first floor is accented by warm tones, a lovely fireplace, and huge windows which provide wonderful natural lighting.



Features: A full finished basement! This gem of a feature not only adds nearly 600 square feet of living space to an already great floor plan, it provides you so many more great options with your home! Finished with beautiful Pergo floors and complete with a full bathroom with an amazing standup shower, this basement also comes with a partial kitchen with full built-in cabinetry. This amazing space is great for a multi-purpose space and could easily serve as a den/office, guest area, children's play area, or stellar extra entertaining space!



A huge kitchen with clean rich wood cabinetry and sleek black appliances is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space and additional space in the center island. Generous first floor laundry. Lovely half bath with large basin and contemporary lighting. Huge second floor loft overlooks first floor and entry to create grandiose feel. Great space for a home theater area, guest accommodations, an unrivaled office location, or children's play area - so many possibilities!



Generous bedrooms with huge closets. Master suite has cathedral ceilings, huge dual windows, and tastefully placed decorating shelf. Large walk-in closet to accommodate an expansive wardrobe. Inviting master bath had oversized vanity with dual sinks, built-in linen closet and personal effects storage, and huge standup shower with massaging shower head. Second (2nd) bathroom has a lovely vanity and shower/tub combo with a huge window above the tub for relaxing lighting. Upgraded lighting throughout the home with numerous ceiling fans as well. Generous two-garage with additional storage space. This home is a can't miss!!



**This home is NOT pet friendly**



(All properties are rented as-is)



