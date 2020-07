Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4 bedroom/2 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE!

1st Floor Master Bedroom w/ Private Bathroom, Separate Dining Area, Finished attic can be used as a 5 bedroom or Office, Includes Stove & Refrigerator, New Carpet, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Fenced in Yard & Off Street Parking. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1495/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water