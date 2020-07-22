All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 83 North Westgate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
83 North Westgate Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

83 North Westgate Avenue

83 Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

83 Westgate Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Kept Two Bedroom / One Bath / Half Double on a Quiet Street in Westgate/ Hardwood Floors Throughout / Decorative Fireplace / Corner Lot with large Front Yard and Screened-In Back Porch/ Garage with Space for One Vehicle / Garbage Disposal / 91% Fuel-efficient Furnace and Air / Full basement / Washer, Dryer Hookup / No Pets Please / Good Credit and References Required / Available Immediately / 15 Minutes from the Short North, The Ohio State University and Downtown Columbus, Please call Linda for at tour at 614-562-2067

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=13143630

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 North Westgate Avenue have any available units?
83 North Westgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 North Westgate Avenue have?
Some of 83 North Westgate Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 North Westgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 North Westgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 North Westgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 83 North Westgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 83 North Westgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 83 North Westgate Avenue offers parking.
Does 83 North Westgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 North Westgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 North Westgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 North Westgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 North Westgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 North Westgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 North Westgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 North Westgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing