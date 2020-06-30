818 Grand Cayman Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

LEASING SPECIAL: First Month’s Rent Free with A 18 Month Lease!!!!!!!!!!!

Check out this hot listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft. of living space packed full of great features like a fully equipped kitchen, washer/ dryer hook up, and a double vanity in the upstairs bathroom. On site there is a clubhouse, fitness room & swimming pool. Garage Rental is available for $75 extra a month. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs. are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.