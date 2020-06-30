All apartments in Columbus
Location

808 Gibbard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Milo-Grogan

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Two Bedroom Milo-Grogan Home with First Floor Laundry - Call today to schedule a showing today in this two bedroom home in up and coming Milo-Grogan. Brand new flooring throughout. Close to all that Downtown and Short North has to offer. Full storage basement and plenty of living space with washer and dryer hookup on the first floor off the kitchen. Call our office at 614 -505-5808!
We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5562490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Gibbard Avenue have any available units?
808 Gibbard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 808 Gibbard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 Gibbard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Gibbard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Gibbard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 808 Gibbard Avenue offer parking?
No, 808 Gibbard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 808 Gibbard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Gibbard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Gibbard Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 Gibbard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 Gibbard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 Gibbard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Gibbard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Gibbard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Gibbard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Gibbard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

