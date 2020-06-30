808 Gibbard Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Two Bedroom Milo-Grogan Home with First Floor Laundry - Call today to schedule a showing today in this two bedroom home in up and coming Milo-Grogan. Brand new flooring throughout. Close to all that Downtown and Short North has to offer. Full storage basement and plenty of living space with washer and dryer hookup on the first floor off the kitchen. Call our office at 614 -505-5808!

We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.



$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



