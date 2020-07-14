Amenities
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name. Residents enjoy the unique architecture of historic Victorian Village and easy access to work and play in the Short North, the Arena District, OSU campus and downtown Columbus.\n\nVillage Wests spacious one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom townhomes are well-lit with open floorplans and modern finishes. Brushed-silver light fixtures, pendant lighting, brushed-nickel hardware, and upgraded kitchen counters, California Berber carpeting with exposed original hardwood floors (in select units) accent Harrison Wests galley-style kitchens, extra closets, enclosed private patios, and roomy bedrooms.