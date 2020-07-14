All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Village West

884 Thurber Dr W · (614) 924-7062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH 43215
Harrison West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 866 G · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 875 F · Avail. Aug 22

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 863 G · Avail. Sep 7

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 949 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name. Residents enjoy the unique architecture of historic Victorian Village and easy access to work and play in the Short North, the Arena District, OSU campus and downtown Columbus.\n\nVillage Wests spacious one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom townhomes are well-lit with open floorplans and modern finishes. Brushed-silver light fixtures, pendant lighting, brushed-nickel hardware, and upgraded kitchen counters, California Berber carpeting with exposed original hardwood floors (in select units) accent Harrison Wests galley-style kitchens, extra closets, enclosed private patios, and roomy bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200- Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village West have any available units?
Village West has 30 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Village West have?
Some of Village West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village West currently offering any rent specials?
Village West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village West pet-friendly?
Yes, Village West is pet friendly.
Does Village West offer parking?
Yes, Village West offers parking.
Does Village West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village West have a pool?
Yes, Village West has a pool.
Does Village West have accessible units?
No, Village West does not have accessible units.
Does Village West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village West has units with dishwashers.

