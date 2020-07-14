Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park internet access

Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name. Residents enjoy the unique architecture of historic Victorian Village and easy access to work and play in the Short North, the Arena District, OSU campus and downtown Columbus.



Village Wests spacious one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom townhomes are well-lit with open floorplans and modern finishes. Brushed-silver light fixtures, pendant lighting, brushed-nickel hardware, and upgraded kitchen counters, California Berber carpeting with exposed original hardwood floors (in select units) accent Harrison Wests galley-style kitchens, extra closets, enclosed private patios, and roomy bedrooms.