All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 780 E. Brighton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
780 E. Brighton Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:22 AM

780 E. Brighton Road

780 Brighton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

780 Brighton Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Cape Cod Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Style Home, with Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Full Basement with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Dehumidifier. This Home has Central Air, Insulated Windows with New Curtains, New Black Stove and Double Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Fenced Yard and Detached Garage.

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Near East North Broadway and Interstate 71 in North Linden Area
Como Elementary School, Dominion Middle School, Whetstone High School

NO PETS OR SECTION 8

See www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067 for more information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 E. Brighton Road have any available units?
780 E. Brighton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 E. Brighton Road have?
Some of 780 E. Brighton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 E. Brighton Road currently offering any rent specials?
780 E. Brighton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 E. Brighton Road pet-friendly?
No, 780 E. Brighton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 780 E. Brighton Road offer parking?
Yes, 780 E. Brighton Road offers parking.
Does 780 E. Brighton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 E. Brighton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 E. Brighton Road have a pool?
No, 780 E. Brighton Road does not have a pool.
Does 780 E. Brighton Road have accessible units?
No, 780 E. Brighton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 780 E. Brighton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 E. Brighton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing