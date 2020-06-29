780 E. Brighton Road

Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Cape Cod Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Style Home, with Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Full Basement with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Dehumidifier. This Home has Central Air, Insulated Windows with New Curtains, New Black Stove and Double Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Fenced Yard and Detached Garage.
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Near East North Broadway and Interstate 71 in North Linden Area
Como Elementary School, Dominion Middle School, Whetstone High School
NO PETS OR SECTION 8
See www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067 for more information
(RLNE5183450)