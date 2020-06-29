780 E. Brighton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Cape Cod Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Style Home, with Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Full Basement with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Dehumidifier. This Home has Central Air, Insulated Windows with New Curtains, New Black Stove and Double Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Fenced Yard and Detached Garage.



Tenant Pays All Utilities



Near East North Broadway and Interstate 71 in North Linden Area

Como Elementary School, Dominion Middle School, Whetstone High School



NO PETS OR SECTION 8



See www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067 for more information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5183450)