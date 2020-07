Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Worthington Schools Duplex available for rent with close proximity to Polaris, 71 and 270 and surrounded by mostly single family homes. This unit is a two story 3 Bedroom with a large master suite, and walk in closet. Also offering an unfinished basement, attached garage, rear deck with wooded private views. The entire first floor has updated flooring and recently renovated kitchen and half bath. All newer carpet and fixtures. Owner prefers a long term tenant.