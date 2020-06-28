All apartments in Columbus
761 McAllister
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

761 McAllister

761 Mcallister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

761 Mcallister Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
NO MOVERS NEEDED---FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT!!
Located in Old Town East-Close to Children's Hospital. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Finished Basement w/Full Bathroom, Washer/Dryer Included, Kitchen Includes: Stove, Refrigerator & Microwave, Separate Dining Area, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, Central Air, Off-Street Parking & Fenced-In Backyard. Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house is available to rent for $1495/monthly *(12 Month Lease)
Short-Term Leases Available *(Call Office for More Details & Rates)
IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com
You can also apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 McAllister have any available units?
761 McAllister doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 McAllister have?
Some of 761 McAllister's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 McAllister currently offering any rent specials?
761 McAllister is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 McAllister pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 McAllister is pet friendly.
Does 761 McAllister offer parking?
Yes, 761 McAllister offers parking.
Does 761 McAllister have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 McAllister offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 McAllister have a pool?
No, 761 McAllister does not have a pool.
Does 761 McAllister have accessible units?
No, 761 McAllister does not have accessible units.
Does 761 McAllister have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 McAllister has units with dishwashers.
