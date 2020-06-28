761 McAllister

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

NO MOVERS NEEDED---FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT!!

Located in Old Town East-Close to Children's Hospital. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Finished Basement w/Full Bathroom, Washer/Dryer Included, Kitchen Includes: Stove, Refrigerator & Microwave, Separate Dining Area, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, Central Air, Off-Street Parking & Fenced-In Backyard. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1495/monthly *(12 Month Lease)

Short-Term Leases Available *(Call Office for More Details & Rates)

IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com

You can also apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com

Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8