7567 Satterfield Rd

Single Family Home in Worthington Schools - Spacious home with open floor plan located on a quiet street. Living Room with soaring ceiling, lots of windows and hardwood floors. The generous Dining Room and Family Room with wood burning fireplace also feature hardwood floors. Big 1st floor laundry room. Kitchen features new ceramic tile flooring, solid granite counter tops plus new gas range! New carpet and paint throughout! New Anderson windows & sliding glass door. New concrete driveway. Extra large 2 car garage. Covered patio.



Pets permitted on case-by-case basis with an additional $100/mo. fee.



