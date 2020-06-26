All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

6907 Pine Bark Ln

6907 Pine Bark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6907 Pine Bark Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Colony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Completely remodeled 4 bdr house in Dublin Schools - Be the first to live in this stunningly remodeled 4 bedroom home in Dublin schools, featuring brand new everything. The home has hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors. The remodel included all new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and new baths and fixtures. The home also has new doors, trim, paint, lighting, HVAC and anything else you can imagine. The entry level has formal living and dining rooms, large open kitchen with eat-in space, and a large family room. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet, and another full bath in the hall. The basement is finished and can be a great game room, crafting room, or a space to get away. The highlight of the fenced backyard is an oversized multi-level deck with built-in seating,

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4869262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Pine Bark Ln have any available units?
6907 Pine Bark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6907 Pine Bark Ln have?
Some of 6907 Pine Bark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 Pine Bark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Pine Bark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Pine Bark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Pine Bark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Pine Bark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6907 Pine Bark Ln offers parking.
Does 6907 Pine Bark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6907 Pine Bark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Pine Bark Ln have a pool?
No, 6907 Pine Bark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6907 Pine Bark Ln have accessible units?
No, 6907 Pine Bark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Pine Bark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6907 Pine Bark Ln has units with dishwashers.
