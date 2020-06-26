6907 Pine Bark Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Completely remodeled 4 bdr house in Dublin Schools - Be the first to live in this stunningly remodeled 4 bedroom home in Dublin schools, featuring brand new everything. The home has hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors. The remodel included all new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and new baths and fixtures. The home also has new doors, trim, paint, lighting, HVAC and anything else you can imagine. The entry level has formal living and dining rooms, large open kitchen with eat-in space, and a large family room. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet, and another full bath in the hall. The basement is finished and can be a great game room, crafting room, or a space to get away. The highlight of the fenced backyard is an oversized multi-level deck with built-in seating,



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4869262)