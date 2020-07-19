All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6769 Alexdon Court

6769 Alexdon Court · No Longer Available
Location

6769 Alexdon Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,260 sf home is located in Reynoldsburg, OH. This home features tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6769 Alexdon Court have any available units?
6769 Alexdon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6769 Alexdon Court have?
Some of 6769 Alexdon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6769 Alexdon Court currently offering any rent specials?
6769 Alexdon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6769 Alexdon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6769 Alexdon Court is pet friendly.
Does 6769 Alexdon Court offer parking?
Yes, 6769 Alexdon Court offers parking.
Does 6769 Alexdon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6769 Alexdon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6769 Alexdon Court have a pool?
No, 6769 Alexdon Court does not have a pool.
Does 6769 Alexdon Court have accessible units?
No, 6769 Alexdon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6769 Alexdon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6769 Alexdon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
