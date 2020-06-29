All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

6747 Dorothys Xing

6747 Dorothy's Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

6747 Dorothy's Crossing, Columbus, OH 43110
Abby Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom/2bath condo in Canal - Property Id: 223750

Newly renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full baths and deep detached garage. Open floor plan with plenty of space. Both bedrooms have walk in closets with their own bathrooms. Laundry room with hook-ups, washer and dryer available for extra fee. Screened in balcony with great views. New flooring throughout and paint. Close to I-70, I-270 and route 33. Free access to private pool and gym on site. Sorry, no section 8. For more details call 33O 978 4954
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223750
Property Id 223750

(RLNE5558915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 Dorothys Xing have any available units?
6747 Dorothys Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6747 Dorothys Xing have?
Some of 6747 Dorothys Xing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 Dorothys Xing currently offering any rent specials?
6747 Dorothys Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 Dorothys Xing pet-friendly?
No, 6747 Dorothys Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6747 Dorothys Xing offer parking?
Yes, 6747 Dorothys Xing offers parking.
Does 6747 Dorothys Xing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6747 Dorothys Xing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 Dorothys Xing have a pool?
Yes, 6747 Dorothys Xing has a pool.
Does 6747 Dorothys Xing have accessible units?
No, 6747 Dorothys Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 Dorothys Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6747 Dorothys Xing has units with dishwashers.
