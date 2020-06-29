6747 Dorothys Xing

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom/2bath condo in Canal - Property Id: 223750



Newly renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full baths and deep detached garage. Open floor plan with plenty of space. Both bedrooms have walk in closets with their own bathrooms. Laundry room with hook-ups, washer and dryer available for extra fee. Screened in balcony with great views. New flooring throughout and paint. Close to I-70, I-270 and route 33. Free access to private pool and gym on site. Sorry, no section 8. For more details call 33O 978 4954

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223750

Property Id 223750



