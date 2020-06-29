Rent Calculator
Home
Columbus, OH
663 Eastmoor Boulevard
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:35 AM
663 Eastmoor Boulevard
663 Eastmoor Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
663 Eastmoor Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have any available units?
663 Eastmoor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have?
Some of 663 Eastmoor Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 663 Eastmoor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
663 Eastmoor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Eastmoor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
