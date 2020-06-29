All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:35 AM

663 Eastmoor Boulevard

663 Eastmoor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

663 Eastmoor Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have any available units?
663 Eastmoor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have?
Some of 663 Eastmoor Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Eastmoor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
663 Eastmoor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Eastmoor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 Eastmoor Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
