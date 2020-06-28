6608 Canaan Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dublin, single family..fireplace, garage - Property Id: 3329



This is a really charming, single family house, in Riverside Green..steps down from the private neighborhood park. 3 br. 1.5 baths, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling.cute kitchen with eating space. stove, ref, dishwasher, A/C, family room with a brick fireplace, basement area with storage and washer dryer hookup..The basement area is directly across from the family room.so that you do not have to go into a..below level...basement.

Fresh neutral paint

New carpet

All new blinds

Pet Friendly

2 yr.. lease

