All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6608 Canaan Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6608 Canaan Circle
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

6608 Canaan Circle

6608 Canaan Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6608 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dublin, single family..fireplace, garage - Property Id: 3329

This is a really charming, single family house, in Riverside Green..steps down from the private neighborhood park. 3 br. 1.5 baths, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling.cute kitchen with eating space. stove, ref, dishwasher, A/C, family room with a brick fireplace, basement area with storage and washer dryer hookup..The basement area is directly across from the family room.so that you do not have to go into a..below level...basement.
Fresh neutral paint
New carpet
All new blinds
Pet Friendly
2 yr.. lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3329
Property Id 3329

(RLNE5383327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Canaan Circle have any available units?
6608 Canaan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Canaan Circle have?
Some of 6608 Canaan Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Canaan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Canaan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Canaan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 Canaan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6608 Canaan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Canaan Circle offers parking.
Does 6608 Canaan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Canaan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Canaan Circle have a pool?
No, 6608 Canaan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Canaan Circle have accessible units?
No, 6608 Canaan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Canaan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Canaan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing