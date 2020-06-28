6608 Canaan Circle

Amenities
Dublin, single family..fireplace, garage - Property Id: 3329
This is a really charming, single family house, in Riverside Green..steps down from the private neighborhood park. 3 br. 1.5 baths, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling.cute kitchen with eating space. stove, ref, dishwasher, A/C, family room with a brick fireplace, basement area with storage and washer dryer hookup..The basement area is directly across from the family room.so that you do not have to go into a..below level...basement.
Fresh neutral paint
New carpet
All new blinds
Pet Friendly
2 yr.. lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3329
Property Id 3329
(RLNE5383327)