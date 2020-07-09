Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

63 Smith Place Available 08/15/19 Huge Brick House in Victorian Village/Short North, Beautiful Woodwork, Has All Amenities! - This stunning 5 bedroom property is a masterpiece in and of itself. Impeccable details are seen throughout the house, including 12 ft. ceilings, dark wood trim, sweeping stairways and spacious rooms. There are four full bathrooms, a massive back porch area, pool and balcony, and the top floor of this house is one open space that would be perfect for parties or events. This is easily one of our most impressive properties, right in the heart of Victorian Village. Give us a call with any questions - this place is too good to pass up!



