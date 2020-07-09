All apartments in Columbus
63 Smith Place
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

63 Smith Place

63 Smith Place · No Longer Available
Location

63 Smith Place, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
63 Smith Place Available 08/15/19 Huge Brick House in Victorian Village/Short North, Beautiful Woodwork, Has All Amenities! - This stunning 5 bedroom property is a masterpiece in and of itself. Impeccable details are seen throughout the house, including 12 ft. ceilings, dark wood trim, sweeping stairways and spacious rooms. There are four full bathrooms, a massive back porch area, pool and balcony, and the top floor of this house is one open space that would be perfect for parties or events. This is easily one of our most impressive properties, right in the heart of Victorian Village. Give us a call with any questions - this place is too good to pass up!

(RLNE1857242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Smith Place have any available units?
63 Smith Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Smith Place have?
Some of 63 Smith Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Smith Place currently offering any rent specials?
63 Smith Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Smith Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Smith Place is pet friendly.
Does 63 Smith Place offer parking?
Yes, 63 Smith Place offers parking.
Does 63 Smith Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Smith Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Smith Place have a pool?
Yes, 63 Smith Place has a pool.
Does 63 Smith Place have accessible units?
No, 63 Smith Place does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Smith Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Smith Place has units with dishwashers.

