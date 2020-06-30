Amenities

hardwood floors garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

620 Colton Rd Available 01/07/20 Single family home with a large yard and garage! - This home offer lots of natural light and freshly painted through out. The large bedroom offer a great closet and plenty of space. The eat in kitchen has a gas stove and a window to look out while doing dishes. The two smaller bedrooms offer wood floors and located near the bathroom. The large living room is adorned with a large window overlooking the huge yard. The detached garage is located inside the fenced in back yard. Contact us today to schedule a showing.



This property does not accept section 8.



(RLNE5429740)