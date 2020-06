61 Martin Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

FRANKLINTON! Sun splashed 4br, 1.5ba, 2 car garage, huge fenced in backyard - HEART OF FRANKLINTON! Remodeled single family house with 4 LARGE bedrooms, 1.5 baths, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new high efficiency furnace/AC, over sized 2 car garage with remote opener, washing machine, dryer and fenced in backyard with extra side yard. Abundance of windows allowing for all day sunlight, Bonus finished 3rd floor will be great for home office or creative work space.



No Cats Allowed



