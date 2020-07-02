5891 Canyon Creek Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom - Dublin - Beautiful 3 story condo with 1950 square feet of living space!! 2 bedrooms, each with their own private bath, 3rd floor laundry conveniently located between bedrooms, eat-in island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, half bath near kitchen, great room offers access to the private balcony over looking pond, finished lower level, front porch with pond view for summer evenings, 2 car attached garage, full access to pool, fitness room, and clubhouse, washer and dryer are included! Great location close to shopping.



Pet accepted with $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.



