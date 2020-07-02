All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5891 Canyon Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5891 Canyon Creek Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5891 Canyon Creek Drive

5891 Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5891 Canyon Creek Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom - Dublin - Beautiful 3 story condo with 1950 square feet of living space!! 2 bedrooms, each with their own private bath, 3rd floor laundry conveniently located between bedrooms, eat-in island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, half bath near kitchen, great room offers access to the private balcony over looking pond, finished lower level, front porch with pond view for summer evenings, 2 car attached garage, full access to pool, fitness room, and clubhouse, washer and dryer are included! Great location close to shopping.

Pet accepted with $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Call our showing phone line to schedule a tour! 614-207-5757

(RLNE2306085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have any available units?
5891 Canyon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have?
Some of 5891 Canyon Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5891 Canyon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5891 Canyon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5891 Canyon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing