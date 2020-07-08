572 Stewart Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Located Within Walking Distance to South High School. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home w/ Lots of Storage Space. Large Livingroom, Kitchen Has Lots of Cabinet Space, Includes Stove & Refrigerator, Separate Dinning Area, 1st Floor W/D Connection, Built-In Linen Closet w/ Drawers & Shelving, Overhead Lighting, Fenced-In Back Yard & Off-Street Parking. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1095/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8