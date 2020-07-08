All apartments in Columbus
572 Stewart Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

572 Stewart Ave

572 Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

572 Stewart Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Located Within Walking Distance to South High School. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home w/ Lots of Storage Space. Large Livingroom, Kitchen Has Lots of Cabinet Space, Includes Stove & Refrigerator, Separate Dinning Area, 1st Floor W/D Connection, Built-In Linen Closet w/ Drawers & Shelving, Overhead Lighting, Fenced-In Back Yard & Off-Street Parking. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1095/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Stewart Ave have any available units?
572 Stewart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 Stewart Ave have?
Some of 572 Stewart Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Stewart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
572 Stewart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Stewart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Stewart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 572 Stewart Ave offer parking?
Yes, 572 Stewart Ave offers parking.
Does 572 Stewart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Stewart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Stewart Ave have a pool?
No, 572 Stewart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 572 Stewart Ave have accessible units?
No, 572 Stewart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Stewart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Stewart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

